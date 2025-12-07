Health Benefits Of Bajra

Image Credit: Freepik
The winter staple edible seeds of pearl millet plants are a whole grain food that can prevent the development of chronic health conditions.
The low caloric density of bajra can make the body feel full with a lesser portion; hence, it helps control excess eating.
The rich nutrient profile of bajra helps regulate the level of hormones in the body.
Studies confirm that eating bajra is associated with improved outcomes in the management of type 2 diabetes and other chronic diseases.
Bajra is rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals that nourish the whole body.
People with celiac disease or gluten intolerance can consume bajra easily and reap the health benefits safely.
Systematic reviews suggest that regular millet consumption can help lower heart disease markers.
