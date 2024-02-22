Health Benefits Of Atlantic Diet

Image Credit: Pexels
The Atlantic diet is a diet that focuses on the traditional eating habits of countries that border the Atlantic Ocean, such as Portugal, Spain, France, and Italy. It is similar to the Mediterranean diet in that it emphasises fresh seafood, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and olive oil.
The Atlantic diet is high in omega-3 fatty acids from seafood, which have been shown to support heart health and reduce the risk of heart disease.
The diet's focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods and moderate portions can help with weight management and overall health.
The high intake of fruits, vegetables, and seafood in the Atlantic diet can help reduce inflammation in the body, which is linked to a variety of chronic diseases.
The Atlantic diet's emphasis on fruits and vegetables, which are rich in antioxidants and phytochemicals, may help reduce the risk of certain types of cancer.
Omega-3 fatty acids found in seafood are important for brain health and cognitive function.
The diet's high fibre content from fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can support a healthy digestive system and reduce the risk of digestive issues.
