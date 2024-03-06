Image Credit: Pexels
A plant-based diet prioritizes plant foods and minimize processed ingredients and animal products. This eating pattern is associated with several health benefits.
Most plant-based diets are good sources of essential nutrients. Here are some notable health benefits of a plant-based diet.
Plant-based foods are generally high in fibre which can keep you full for longer and make you consume fewer calories.
According to studies, consumption of a plant-based diet especially rich in high-quality plant-based foods can lower the risk of type-2 diabetes.
A plant-based diet may help control blood pressure as well as cholesterol levels, improving overall heart health. Research has shown that people following a plant-based diet may have a lower risk of heart disease compared to others.
Some studies suggest that diets rich in vegetables and fruits may help slow or prevent cognitive decline. Plant-based diets may also reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease in older adults.
Plant-based diets can offer all the required nutrients when planned appropriately. Fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and legumes are all excellent sources of vitamins, minerals, fibre, and protein.
A plant-based diet, when followed in a healthy and wholesome manner, can be rich in healthy carbs, fibre, fats and other essential vitamins and minerals required for good health and overall well-being.
