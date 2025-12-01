Image Credit: Freepik
Unprocessed gur, or jaggery, is derived from sugarcane or palm sap. Eating a small piece of gur daily can offer these many health benefits.
Image Credit: Freepik
Potassium, iron, calcium, and magnesium are present in abundance in the minimally processed gur.
Image Credit: Freepik
Studies have documented that gur contains digestive enzymes that aid in digestion, especially after heavy meals.
Image Credit: Freepik
Studies have documented that gur contains digestive enzymes that aid in digestion, especially after heavy meals.
Unlike refined sugars that cause rapid blood sugar spikes, gur releases energy slowly.
Image Credit: Freepik
Antioxidants and essential minerals present in gur boost immunity.
Image Credit: Freepik
Research proves that gur can help prevent iron deficiency, lowering anemia risk.
Image Credit: Freepik
Gur has certain compounds that fight oxidative stress by reducing free radical damage and increasing skin radiance.
Image Credit: Freepik
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: