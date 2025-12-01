Health Benefits Of Gur

Unprocessed gur, or jaggery, is derived from sugarcane or palm sap. Eating a small piece of gur daily can offer these many health benefits.

Nutritionally Rich

Potassium, iron, calcium, and magnesium are present in abundance in the minimally processed gur.

Digestive Aid

Studies have documented that gur contains digestive enzymes that aid in digestion, especially after heavy meals.

Sustained Energy

Unlike refined sugars that cause rapid blood sugar spikes, gur releases energy slowly.

Immunity Booster

Antioxidants and essential minerals present in gur boost immunity.

Research proves that gur can help prevent iron deficiency, lowering anemia risk.

Eliminate Toxins

Gur has certain compounds that fight oxidative stress by reducing free radical damage and increasing skin radiance.

Skin Health

