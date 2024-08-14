Image Credit: Unsplash
Olive oil is celebrated for its numerous health benefits, particularly in Mediterranean diets. However, like all good things, moderation is key. Here's a look at how olive oil can benefit your health.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Rich in monounsaturated fats, olive oil can help reduce bad cholesterol levels, promoting heart health.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Olive oil contains antioxidants like oleocanthal, which have strong anti-inflammatory effects.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Topical application of olive oil can moisturise the skin and protect against sun damage.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Olive oil is linked to improved cognitive function and may reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease.
Image Credit: Unsplash
When used in moderation, olive oil can help maintain a healthy weight due to its satiating properties.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Olive oil can aid in digestion and relieve constipation when consumed in small amounts.
Image Credit: Unsplash
To maximise benefits and minimise risks, it's best to consume olive oil in moderation, as part of a balanced diet.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Unsplash
For More Stories
like this check out: