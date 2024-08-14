Health Benefits
Of
Olive Oil

Introduction

Olive oil is celebrated for its numerous health benefits, particularly in Mediterranean diets. However, like all good things, moderation is key. Here's a look at how olive oil can benefit your health.

Heart Health

Rich in monounsaturated fats, olive oil can help reduce bad cholesterol levels, promoting heart health.

Anti-inflammatory

Olive oil contains antioxidants like oleocanthal, which have strong anti-inflammatory effects.

Skin Benefits

Topical application of olive oil can moisturise the skin and protect against sun damage.

Supports Brain Health

Olive oil is linked to improved cognitive function and may reduce the risk of Alzheimer's disease.

Weight Management

When used in moderation, olive oil can help maintain a healthy weight due to its satiating properties.

Digestive Health

Olive oil can aid in digestion and relieve constipation when consumed in small amounts.

Moderation is Key

To maximise benefits and minimise risks, it's best to consume olive oil in moderation, as part of a balanced diet.

