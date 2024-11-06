Have Acidic Reflux? Try These 7 Yogasanas

Image Credit: Unsplash
Acid reflux can be uncomfortable, but yoga can provide relief by promoting digestion and reducing acidity. These gentle asanas are ideal for alleviating acid reflux symptoms and can help improve your overall digestive health.
For Thunderbolt Pose, sit on your heels with your spine straight. This pose aids digestion and is known for reducing acidity.
In Reclined Bound Angle Pose, lie on your back with your feet together and knees out to the side. This opens the chest and helps ease acid reflux.
For Half Seated Twist, seated twists gently compress and massage abdominal organs, supporting digestion and reducing bloating.
Cat-Cow Pose, you Movebetween cat and cow stretches eases tension in the abdomen and improves digestion.
Alternate Nostril Breathing, this breathing technique reduces stress, which can be a trigger for acid reflux.
Child's pose relaxes the stomach area, helping relieve discomfort from bloating and acidity.
For Bridge Pose you lie down while lifting the hips, it helps open the chest and improve digestion, reducing reflux symptoms.
