The Hidden Harms Of Microplastics

Image Credit: Pexels

 Emerging research highlights the pervasive presence of microplastics within the human body, found in everything from blood to lung tissue.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

 These microscopic particles pose significant risks to hormonal balance and overall cellular health, according to recent clinical studies.


A Growing Environmental Threat

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

 Chemicals found in microplastics can mimic hormones, potentially leading to reproductive issues and metabolic imbalances in humans.

Disruption Of The Endocrine System

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

The physical presence of plastic particles can cause the immune system to react, leading to localised tissue damage and oxidative stress.

Chronic Internal Inflammation

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

 Studies suggest that ingested microplastics may alter the composition of gut bacteria, which is essential for a strong immune system.

Damage To The Delicate Gut Microbiome

Damage To The Delicate Gut Microbiome

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Inhaled plastic fibres from synthetic materials can settle deep in the lungs, potentially exacerbating conditions like asthma or chronic bronchitis.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Increased Risk Of Respiratory Complications

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Microplastics often carry heavy metals and pollutants from the environment, which can leach into the bloodstream after ingestion or inhalation.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Accumulation Of Toxic Chemical Additives

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com