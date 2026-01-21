The Hidden Harms Of Microplastics

Image Credit: Pexels
Emerging research highlights the pervasive presence of microplastics within the human body, found in everything from blood to lung tissue.
These microscopic particles pose significant risks to hormonal balance and overall cellular health, according to recent clinical studies.
Chemicals found in microplastics can mimic hormones, potentially leading to reproductive issues and metabolic imbalances in humans.
The physical presence of plastic particles can cause the immune system to react, leading to localised tissue damage and oxidative stress.
Studies suggest that ingested microplastics may alter the composition of gut bacteria, which is essential for a strong immune system.
Microplastics often carry heavy metals and pollutants from the environment, which can leach into the bloodstream after ingestion or inhalation.
