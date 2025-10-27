Halloween: Pumpkin Benefits On Health

Image Credit: Unsplash
Pumpkins are nutrient-dense, low in calories, and packed with vitamin A, C, potassium, and fibre. They support immunity, heart health, eye health, and digestion making them as good for your body as they are for Halloween décor!
Pumpkin is rich in vitamin A and C, which strengthen your immune system and help your body fight infections. Perfect for flu season!
High levels of beta-carotene (which converts to vitamin A) protect your eyes from age-related damage and improve night vision.
The fibre, potassium, and antioxidants in pumpkin help lower blood pressure and cholesterol, keeping your heart happy and healthy.
Pumpkin has compounds that may improve insulin sensitivity and help manage blood sugar levels especially beneficial for diabetics.
Low in calories but rich in fibre, pumpkin keeps you full longer, an excellent food for weight management.
The fibre in pumpkin supports healthy digestion and nourishes good gut bacteria, reducing bloating and constipation.
Pumpkin seeds contain tryptophan and magnesium, which support serotonin production and better sleep quality.
