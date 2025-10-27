Halloween: Pumpkin Benefits On Health

Image Credit: Unsplash


Pumpkins are nutrient-dense, low in calories, and packed with vitamin A, C, potassium, and fibre. They support immunity, heart health, eye health, and digestion making them as good for your body as they are for Halloween décor!

Image Credit: Unsplash

Boosts immunity

Pumpkin is rich in vitamin A and C, which strengthen your immune system and help your body fight infections. Perfect for flu season!

Image Credit: Unsplash

Great for eye health

High levels of beta-carotene (which converts to vitamin A) protect your eyes from age-related damage and improve night vision.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Supports heart health

The fibre, potassium, and antioxidants in pumpkin help lower blood pressure and cholesterol, keeping your heart happy and healthy.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Regulates blood sugar

Pumpkin has compounds that may improve insulin sensitivity and help manage blood sugar levels especially beneficial for diabetics.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Aids weight loss

Low in calories but rich in fibre, pumpkin keeps you full longer, an excellent food for weight management.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Good for gut

The fibre in pumpkin supports healthy digestion and nourishes good gut bacteria, reducing bloating and constipation.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Boosts mood and sleep

Pumpkin seeds contain tryptophan and magnesium, which support serotonin production and better sleep quality.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com