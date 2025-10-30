Halloween Health Hazards For Kids

Halloween candies are a must for children to celebrate the occasion. But health hazards in these candies are hidden in their shiny appeal.

Chemical Additives

Additives like titanium dioxide increase the incidence of cancer and behavioural issues in children.

Food Dyes

The attractive colours in Halloween candies are made with food dyes that disrupt the endocrine system of children, causing health issues with immunity.

The excess consumption of sugar candies in one sitting makes the body go into a sugar rush mode when the blood sugar spikes.

High Blood Sugar

Allergens

The candies have hidden allergic ingredients like cashews, peanuts, tree nuts, milk, and wheat in various forms that can trigger allergic reactions in children.

Choking

As children tend to consume vast amounts of candies in a single sitting, the risk of choking increases.

