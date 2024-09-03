Hair Loss? Try These Vitamins For Healthy Growth And Recovery

Image Credit: Unsplash
Combatting hair loss involves nourishing your body from the inside out. Specific vitamins and minerals can promote hair growth and scalp health. Here are key nutrients you should consider incorporating into your diet or supplement regimen.
Essential for cell growth, including hair. Found in sweet potatoes, carrots, and spinach.
Biotin (B7) is well-known for strengthening hair. Also, consume B12 from meat and fish for energy.
An antioxidant that helps protect against oxidative stress. Citrus fruits are a great source.
May help create new follicles. Few foods contain it naturally, so consider fortified products or sunlight.
Enhances blood circulation and leads to a healthier scalp. Avocados and nuts are rich sources.
Supports hair growth and repair. Found in red meat, lentils, and spinach.
Helps hair growth and repair. Eat more meat, shellfish, and seeds.
Hair is mostly protein, making it essential for hair growth. Lean meats, eggs, and legumes are excellent sources.
