Hair Loss? Try These Vitamins For Healthy Growth And Recovery

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Combatting hair loss involves nourishing your body from the inside out. Specific vitamins and minerals can promote hair growth and scalp health. Here are key nutrients you should consider incorporating into your diet or supplement regimen.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Vitamin A

Essential for cell growth, including hair. Found in sweet potatoes, carrots, and spinach.

Image Credit: Unsplash

B Vitamins

Biotin (B7) is well-known for strengthening hair. Also, consume B12 from meat and fish for energy.

Image Credit:Unsplash

Vitamin C

An antioxidant that helps protect against oxidative stress. Citrus fruits are a great source.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Vitamin D

May help create new follicles. Few foods contain it naturally, so consider fortified products or sunlight.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Vitamin E

Enhances blood circulation and leads to a healthier scalp. Avocados and nuts are rich sources.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Iron

Supports hair growth and repair. Found in red meat, lentils, and spinach.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Zinc

Helps hair growth and repair. Eat more meat, shellfish, and seeds.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Protein

Hair is mostly protein, making it essential for hair growth. Lean meats, eggs, and legumes are excellent sources.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For more stories
like this check out:

 Click Here