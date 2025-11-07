Hacks To Boost Energy Levels

Maintaining a constant flow of energy throughout the day is important to being productive. Here are some practical ways to boost your energy levels.

Hydrate

Drink at least one to two litres of water, as dehydration is a hidden cause of exhaustion.

Move every hour

Set a reminder to move after an hour of sitting. This will help with shake off stale energy and recharge you.

Snack smart

It is important to munch on snacks that can give you planned boosts of energy, like ragi chips, makhanas, chanas, etc.

Natural light boost

Vitamin D in the sun's natural light is a known energy-booster for immune function.

Power down devices

Take periodic breaks from screens to rest your eyes and combat screen fatigue.

Breathe deeply

The practice of breathing deeply can help calm the nervous system and redirect energy.

Micro-nap

Taking periodic naps can boost mental clarity, enhance focus, and boost energy levels.

