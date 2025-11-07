Hacks To Boost Energy Levels

Image Credit: Pexels
Maintaining a constant flow of energy throughout the day is important to being productive. Here are some practical ways to boost your energy levels.
Drink at least one to two litres of water, as dehydration is a hidden cause of exhaustion.
Set a reminder to move after an hour of sitting. This will help with shake off stale energy and recharge you.
It is important to munch on snacks that can give you planned boosts of energy, like ragi chips, makhanas, chanas, etc.
Vitamin D in the sun's natural light is a known energy-booster for immune function.
Take periodic breaks from screens to rest your eyes and combat screen fatigue.
The practice of breathing deeply can help calm the nervous system and redirect energy.
Taking periodic naps can boost mental clarity, enhance focus, and boost energy levels.
