Hacks For Better Gut Health

Image Credit: Freepik


Maintaining a healthy gut is the cornerstone of developing overall heightened immunity and managing stress effectively.

Image Credit: Pexels

Increase Fibre Intake

A high fibre intake can serve as a prebiotic, which can increase gut regulation.

Image Credit: Pexels

Stay Hydrated

A well-hydrated body can help maintain the mucosal lining of the intestines.

Image Credit: Pexels

Fermented Foods

Curd, kimchi, and sauerkraut consumption can offer a probiotic boost to the gut.

Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Stress

Studies confirm that chronic stress can cause stomach aches, cramps and even indigestion.

Image Credit: Pexels

Consistent Sleep

A well-regulated sleep schedule will ensure proper daily functioning and regular bowel movements.

Image Credit: Pexels

Regular Exercise

Engaging in regular physical activity is necessary for physical and mental well-being.

Image Credit: Pexels

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com