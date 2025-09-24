Hacks For Anxiety At Work

Workplace anxiety is more common than most people admit. Deadlines, performance pressure, and long hours can trigger stress, leading to anxiety symptoms like restlessness, overthinking, or sleep issues. While occasional anxiety is normal, persistent anxiety may need medical help. Simple daily hacks, however, can make it more manageable.

Practice deep breathing 

A few minutes of slow breathing lowers stress hormones and calms your nervous system instantly.

Take short breaks 

Step away from your desk, stretch, or walk as it helps reset focus and reduce mental clutter. Taking short breaks can do wonders. 

Stay organised 

Making to-do lists and prioritising tasks prevents last-minute rush and anxiety spirals. Stay organised to better manage work as well as mood. 

Limit caffeine 

Too much tea or coffee can worsen jitteriness. Switch from coffee to green tea or herbal options.

Set realistic goals 

Break big tasks into smaller steps; ticking them off gives a sense of control.

Practice mindfulness 

Even 5 minutes of meditation or grounding exercises can calm anxious thoughts.

Know when to log off 

Avoid overwork; setting healthy boundaries helps prevent burnout and anxiety buildup.

