Hacks For Anxiety At Work

Image Credit: Unsplash
Workplace anxiety is more common than most people admit. Deadlines, performance pressure, and long hours can trigger stress, leading to anxiety symptoms like restlessness, overthinking, or sleep issues. While occasional anxiety is normal, persistent anxiety may need medical help. Simple daily hacks, however, can make it more manageable.
Image Credit: Unsplash
A few minutes of slow breathing lowers stress hormones and calms your nervous system instantly.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Step away from your desk, stretch, or walk as it helps reset focus and reduce mental clutter. Taking short breaks can do wonders.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Making to-do lists and prioritising tasks prevents last-minute rush and anxiety spirals. Stay organised to better manage work as well as mood.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Too much tea or coffee can worsen jitteriness. Switch from coffee to green tea or herbal options.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Break big tasks into smaller steps; ticking them off gives a sense of control.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Even 5 minutes of meditation or grounding exercises can calm anxious thoughts.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Avoid overwork; setting healthy boundaries helps prevent burnout and anxiety buildup.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: