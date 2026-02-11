Habits to Stop Bloating

Image Credit: Pexels
Bloating or feeling discomfort in your gut may be a result of a combination of factors.
Image Credit: Pexels
By maintaining your fibre intake and distributing it wisely, you can achieve digestive balance.
Image Credit: Pexels
To balance the amount of bacteria in your gut, you need to consume enough probiotics to help regulate it.
Image Credit: Pexels
Clinical nutrition studies indicate that carbonated drinks disturb the balance of good bacteria in the gut.
Image Credit: Pexels
By drinking enough water, you can help the fibre to move through the digestive system quickly.
Image Credit: Pexels
Having a rigorous movement schedule can ensure your gut functions properly, and it can also reduce trapped gas.
Image Credit: Pexels
Certain trigger foods like lactose and gluten can lead to gas, which should alert you to regulate intake.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: