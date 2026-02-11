Habits to Stop Bloating

Image Credit: Pexels

Bloating or feeling discomfort in your gut may be a result of a combination of factors.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

By maintaining your fibre intake and distributing it wisely, you can achieve digestive balance.


Eat Fibre

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

To balance the amount of bacteria in your gut, you need to consume enough probiotics to help regulate it.


Consume Enough Good Bacteria

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Clinical nutrition studies indicate that carbonated drinks disturb the balance of good bacteria in the gut.

Reduce Intake Of Carbonated Drinks

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

By drinking enough water, you can help the fibre to move through the digestive system quickly.

Stay Hydrated

Damage To The Delicate Gut Microbiome

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Having a rigorous movement schedule can ensure your gut functions properly, and it can also reduce trapped gas.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Exercise Regularly

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Certain trigger foods like lactose and gluten can lead to gas, which should alert you to regulate intake.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Food Intolerances

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com