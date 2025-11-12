Habits To Reduce Sleep Paralysis

Image Credit: Unsplash
Sleep paralysis is when you wake up or fall asleep but can't move or speak for a few seconds. It happens because your mind wakes up while your body is still in REM sleep mode. Though harmless, it can feel scary and is often linked to poor sleep, stress, or irregular sleep patterns.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Sleep and wake up at the same time daily to keep your sleep cycle balanced.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Chronic sleep deprivation is a key trigger. Aim for 7–8 hours of quality sleep every night.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Stress can disrupt REM cycles and increase the risk of sleep paralysis. Try meditation, deep breathing, or gentle yoga.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Cut off caffeine and large meals. Avoid coffee, tea, and energy drinks at least 4–6 hours before sleeping.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Blue light from phones and laptops interferes with melatonin production. Avoid phones and laptops an hour before sleep.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Keep your room dark, cool, and quiet for better sleep. Invest in comfortable bedding and eliminate distractions like bright lights or loud noises.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Both can disrupt REM sleep and worsen sleep paralysis episodes, try reducing consumption.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: