Habits To Avoid Dry Skin In Winter

Dry skin in winter is common due to cold air, low humidity, and hot showers, but avoiding a few everyday habits can help protect the skin barrier and keep skin healthy and comfortable.

Avoid long, hot showers  

Hot water strips natural oils from the skin, making dryness and itching worse.

Do not skip moisturiser after bathing  

Applying moisturiser on damp skin helps lock in moisture effectively.

Avoid harsh soaps and cleansers 

Strong, fragranced products can damage the skin barrier and increase dryness.

Do not over-exfoliate 

Excess scrubbing removes protective oils and can lead to irritation and flaking.

Avoid using room heaters constantly 

Indoor heating reduces humidity and dries out the skin further.

Do not ignore hydration 

Drinking less water in winter can reflect on skin dryness and dullness.

Avoid wearing rough or tight fabrics 

Wool and synthetic fabrics can irritate dry, sensitive winter skin.

