Habits To Avoid Dry Skin In Winter

Dry skin in winter is common due to cold air, low humidity, and hot showers, but avoiding a few everyday habits can help protect the skin barrier and keep skin healthy and comfortable.
Hot water strips natural oils from the skin, making dryness and itching worse.
Applying moisturiser on damp skin helps lock in moisture effectively.
Strong, fragranced products can damage the skin barrier and increase dryness.
Excess scrubbing removes protective oils and can lead to irritation and flaking.
Indoor heating reduces humidity and dries out the skin further.
Drinking less water in winter can reflect on skin dryness and dullness.
Wool and synthetic fabrics can irritate dry, sensitive winter skin.
