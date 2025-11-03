Habits That Raise Your Kidney Stone Risk

Habits that may be putting you at risk of kidney stones can be avoided. This simple list will help you mitigate the risks of kidney stones.

Chronic Dehydration 

Not drinking enough water hampers kidney function, hindering toxins from being flushed out. So, drink 1-2L of water daily.

High-Sodium Diet 

A diet high in sodium increases the chances of developing kidney stones as the calcium secretion in the urine becomes concentrated.

Consuming red meat in great quantities can lead to an increase in acidic urine, which can lead to the formation of kidney stones.

Animal Protein Intake

Low Calcium Intake 

A diet low in calcium can increase the chances of developing calcium oxalate stones.

Sugary Drinks

The high concentration of flavorings, added sugars  in sugary drinks leads to urinary calcium excretion.

Eating Oxalate Rich Foods

Consuming too much oxalate rich foods like spinach, nuts, soy can increase oxalate levels.

Inactive Lifestyle 

Being sedentary hinders proper blood circulation to the kidneys, hampering proper function.

Excess Weight

Being overweight can elevate blood pressure and increase stress on the kidneys.

Occupational Factors

Working outside a lot in hot and dry conditions means increased dehydration risk.

Existing Medical Conditions

If you have undergone weight loss surgery or have Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis, then risk of kidney stones increases.

