Habits That Raise Your Kidney Stone Risk

Habits that may be putting you at risk of kidney stones can be avoided. This simple list will help you mitigate the risks of kidney stones.
Not drinking enough water hampers kidney function, hindering toxins from being flushed out. So, drink 1-2L of water daily.
A diet high in sodium increases the chances of developing kidney stones as the calcium secretion in the urine becomes concentrated.
Consuming red meat in great quantities can lead to an increase in acidic urine, which can lead to the formation of kidney stones.
A diet low in calcium can increase the chances of developing calcium oxalate stones.
The high concentration of flavorings, added sugars in sugary drinks leads to urinary calcium excretion.
Consuming too much oxalate rich foods like spinach, nuts, soy can increase oxalate levels.
Being sedentary hinders proper blood circulation to the kidneys, hampering proper function.
Being overweight can elevate blood pressure and increase stress on the kidneys.
Working outside a lot in hot and dry conditions means increased dehydration risk.
If you have undergone weight loss surgery or have Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis, then risk of kidney stones increases.
