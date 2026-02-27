Habits That Lower Your Risk of Diabetes

Preventing Type 2 Diabetes isn't about drastic deprivation; it's about consistent, smart lifestyle choices that keep your blood sugar in check

Start your meals with a salad or sautéed greens; fibre slows down glucose absorption and prevents sharp insulin spikes.

The "Fibre First" Rule

 A simple 10-minute walk post-dinner helps your muscles soak up excess glucose from the bloodstream immediately.

Power Walk After Meals

Lack of sleep disrupts hunger hormones and increases cortisol, which directly leads to higher blood sugar levels the next morning.

Prioritise "Deep" Sleep

Swapping sodas and "fresh" fruit juices for whole fruits and infused water drastically cuts down on hidden sugar loads.

Ditch The Liquid Calories

Resistance training twice a week makes your cells more sensitive to insulin, allowing your body to process carbs more efficiently.

Build Lean Muscle

Use smaller plates to trick your brain into feeling satisfied with moderate portions, preventing the overeating that leads to weight gain.

Mindful Portioning

Chronic stress triggers the liver to release extra glucose; find 5 minutes daily for deep breathing or meditation to keep levels stable.

Manage Cortisol Levels

