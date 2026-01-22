Gut-Skin Axis: Skin-Friendly Foods

Image Credit: Pexels
The gut-skin axis means that what you eat is reflected on the surface of your skin. This is why you need to eat a balanced, nutritional diet for optimum skin health.
Various fatty fishes like salmon, mackerel or basa are high in omega-3, 6 and 9 fatty acids that boost overall skin health.
These vegetables are packed with antioxidants that lower oxidative stress and improve skin health.
These types of essential foods nourish the body with vitamins and minerals like vitamin E and zinc that help with skin repair.
Probiotic foods like curd, kimchi and horseradish can improve the balance of good bacteria in the gut, thus making skin radiant.
The nutrient-dense food helps provide the skin with collagen synthesis and makes the defence stronger against oxidative stress.
An excellent source of beta-carotene and a natural sunblocker against ultraviolet ray ageing.
