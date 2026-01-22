Gut-Skin Axis: Skin-Friendly Foods

Image Credit: Pexels

The gut-skin axis means that what you eat is reflected on the surface of your skin. This is why you need to eat a balanced, nutritional diet for optimum skin health.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Various fatty fishes like salmon, mackerel or basa are high in omega-3, 6 and 9 fatty acids that boost overall skin health.


Fatty Fish

                 Image Credit: Pexels

These vegetables are packed with antioxidants that lower oxidative stress and improve skin health.

Leafy Greens

                 Image Credit: Pexels

These types of essential foods nourish the body with vitamins and minerals like vitamin E and zinc that help with skin repair.

Nuts And Seeds

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Probiotic foods like curd, kimchi and horseradish can improve the balance of good bacteria in the gut, thus making skin radiant.

Probiotic Foods

Damage To The Delicate Gut Microbiome

                 Image Credit: Pexels

The nutrient-dense food helps provide the skin with collagen synthesis and makes the defence stronger against oxidative stress.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Soy

An excellent source of beta-carotene and a natural sunblocker against ultraviolet ray ageing.

                 Image Credit: Pexels

Sweet Potato

Image Credit: Pexels

