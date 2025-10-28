Gluten Allergies Common Signs

A gluten allergy occurs when the body reacts negatively to gluten which is a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. Gluten allergy can show several signs. Recognising these early can help you make dietary changes and prevent recurring discomfort.

Bloating and gas 

Frequent bloating, abdominal swelling, and gas after eating bread, pasta, or wheat-based foods.

Stomach pain 

Sharp or persistent abdominal discomfort often triggered by gluten-rich meals.

Fatigue 

Constant tiredness or brain fog after meals due to poor nutrient absorption.

Headaches 

Recurrent headaches or migraines linked to gluten sensitivity and inflammation.

Joint or muscle pain 

Inflammation triggered by gluten can lead to aches in joints or muscles.

Skin rashes 

Itchy skin, eczema, or red patches, especially after consuming gluten products.

Mood changes 

Anxiety, irritability, or mild depression due to inflammation and nutrient imbalance from gluten sensitivity.

