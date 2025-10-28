Gluten Allergies Common Signs

Image Credit: Unsplash
A gluten allergy occurs when the body reacts negatively to gluten which is a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye. Gluten allergy can show several signs. Recognising these early can help you make dietary changes and prevent recurring discomfort.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Frequent bloating, abdominal swelling, and gas after eating bread, pasta, or wheat-based foods.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Sharp or persistent abdominal discomfort often triggered by gluten-rich meals.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Constant tiredness or brain fog after meals due to poor nutrient absorption.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Recurrent headaches or migraines linked to gluten sensitivity and inflammation.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Inflammation triggered by gluten can lead to aches in joints or muscles.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Itchy skin, eczema, or red patches, especially after consuming gluten products.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Anxiety, irritability, or mild depression due to inflammation and nutrient imbalance from gluten sensitivity.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: