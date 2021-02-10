Reasons To Have Ghee Daily 

Image credit: iStock

Ghee benefits 

1 tbsp or 14 gm of ghee contains 13 gm fat, 8 gms of saturated fat, 4 gms of monounsaturated fat, 0.5 gms of polyunsaturated fat. 

Image credit: Getty

Continued...

It contanins 112 calories, 12% of daily recommended intake (RDI) of Vitamin A, 2% RDI of Vitamin E and 1% RDI of Vitamin K. 

Image credit: iStock

Weight loss

Ghee contains omega-3 fatty acid DHA and omega 6 (CLA). These fats can help in increasing lean body mass while also reducing fat mass.

Image credit: Pexels

versatility

Ghee is an all-natural product that can be stored for months. It is a time-tested food that is extremely versatile in nature.

Image credit: Getty

skin and hair

Ghee is great for moisturising of skin and hair. It can help in reducing dry skin in winter and also treating frizzy hair. 

Image credit: Pexels

anti-inflammatory

Butyrate is a kind of fatty acid in ghee, which has been linked to an immune system response linked to inflammation.

Image credit: Pexels

digestion

Ghee helps in healing and repairing of the stomach lining. It can be helpful for people with Irritable Bowel Syndrome or Crohn's disease.

Image credit: iStock

immunity

Ghee can help in assimilation of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K. These nutrients can boost immunity and help you be disease-free.

Image credit: Pexels

arthritis

Ghee helps in soothing inflammation, lubricating joints and reducing stiffness and pain in joints caused by arthritis.

Image credit: iStock

better sleep

Rub ghee on the soles of your feet and it will help you get better sleep and also reduce gas and bloating, says nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar. 

Image credit: Pexels

heart health

Omega-3 fatty acids in ghee have been found to be beneficial for brain and heart health. 

Image credit: iStock

Image credit: Pexels

For more stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com