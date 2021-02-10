Reasons To Have Ghee Daily 

Image credit: iStock
1 tbsp or 14 gm of ghee contains 13 gm fat, 8 gms of saturated fat, 4 gms of monounsaturated fat, 0.5 gms of polyunsaturated fat.
Image credit: Getty
It contanins 112 calories, 12% of daily recommended intake (RDI) of Vitamin A, 2% RDI of Vitamin E and 1% RDI of Vitamin K.
Image credit: iStock
Ghee contains omega-3 fatty acid DHA and omega 6 (CLA). These fats can help in increasing lean body mass while also reducing fat mass.
Image credit: Pexels
Ghee is an all-natural product that can be stored for months. It is a time-tested food that is extremely versatile in nature.
Image credit: Getty
Ghee is great for moisturising of skin and hair. It can help in reducing dry skin in winter and also treating frizzy hair.
Image credit: Pexels
Butyrate is a kind of fatty acid in ghee, which has been linked to an immune system response linked to inflammation.
Image credit: Pexels
Ghee helps in healing and repairing of the stomach lining. It can be helpful for people with Irritable Bowel Syndrome or Crohn's disease.
Image credit: iStock
Ghee can help in assimilation of fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K. These nutrients can boost immunity and help you be disease-free.
Image credit: Pexels
Ghee helps in soothing inflammation, lubricating joints and reducing stiffness and pain in joints caused by arthritis.
Image credit: iStock
Rub ghee on the soles of your feet and it will help you get better sleep and also reduce gas and bloating, says nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.
Image credit: Pexels
Omega-3 fatty acids in ghee have been found to be beneficial for brain and heart health.
Image credit: iStock
Image credit: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: