Fruits with a low glycemic index release sugar slowly into the bloodstream, making them ideal for blood sugar management, especially for people with diabetes.
Cherries are rich in antioxidants like anthocyanins that boost the immune system and reduce inflammation. Their low GI helps stabilise blood sugar.
Pears have high fibre content, especially with the skin, which aids in digestion and promotes satiety.
Apples are packed with soluble fibre which slows glucose absorption and supports gut health.
Oranges provide vitamin C and flavonoids along with anti-inflammatory effects, boosting heart health.
Plums have phenolic compounds that improve glucose metabolism and lower inflammation. They are also low in calories and help in weight management.
Strawberries give vitamin C, fibre, and antioxidants for immune and skin health. Their low sugar profile makes them a sweet, energy-boosting snack.
Grapefruit helps in insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism due to its vitamin C and low calorie count.
