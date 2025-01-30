Fruits To Improve Eyesight In Children

Introduction

Good nutrition is key to healthy vision. These fruits are packed with essential vitamins to boost your child's eye health.

Oranges

Rich in vitamin C, which prevents eye diseases.

Carrots

Contains beta-carotene, essential for night vision.

Blueberries

Loaded with antioxidants that protect the retina.

Mangoes

Packed with vitamin A to prevent dry eyes.

Papayas

Supports overall eye function with vitamin C and A.

Bananas

Contains lutein, which helps prevent macular degeneration.

Watermelon

Hydrates and nourishes eyes with essential vitamins.

