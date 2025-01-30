Fruits To Improve Eyesight In Children

Image Credit: Unsplash
Good nutrition is key to healthy vision. These fruits are packed with essential vitamins to boost your child's eye health.
Rich in vitamin C, which prevents eye diseases.
Contains beta-carotene, essential for night vision.
Loaded with antioxidants that protect the retina.
Packed with vitamin A to prevent dry eyes.
Supports overall eye function with vitamin C and A.
Contains lutein, which helps prevent macular degeneration.
Hydrates and nourishes eyes with essential vitamins.
