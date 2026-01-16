Foods You Should Avoid During Pregnancy

Image Credit: Unsplash
Avoiding certain foods during pregnancy helps to prevent risks like bacterial infections (listeria, salmonella), high mercury exposure, and toxoplasmosis that could harm foetal development.
Raw or undercooked meat can carry toxoplasma or other parasites, potentially causing miscarriage or birth defects.
Fish like shark, swordfish, king mackerel, and tilefish contain high mercury levels that impair foetal brain and nervous system development.
Raw fish or shellfish, including sushi and oysters, have risks of bacterial contamination like vibrio or parasites, leading to foodborne illness.
Unpasteurised milk, soft cheeses and related products may have listeria bacteria, which crosses the placenta and risks stillbirth.
Liver products are high in vitamin A (retinol), excess of which can cause birth defects. Limit to small amounts or choose alternatives.
Foods with raw eggs, such as homemade mayonnaise, cookie dough, or certain dressings, have a salmonella risk, which can cause severe dehydration and preterm labour.
Unheated deli meats, hot dogs, and pates can have listeria, leading to miscarriage or developmental issues in the baby. Reheat until steaming hot before eating.
