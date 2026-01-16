Foods You Should Avoid During Pregnancy

Image Credit: Unsplash


Avoiding certain foods during pregnancy helps to prevent risks like bacterial infections (listeria, salmonella), high mercury exposure, and toxoplasmosis that could harm foetal development.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Raw or undercooked meat can carry toxoplasma or other parasites, potentially causing miscarriage or birth defects. 

Raw or Undercooked Meat

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Fish like shark, swordfish, king mackerel, and tilefish contain high mercury levels that impair foetal brain and nervous system development.

High-Mercury Fish

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Raw fish or shellfish, including sushi and oysters, have risks of bacterial contamination like vibrio or parasites, leading to foodborne illness.

Raw Fish and Sushi

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Unpasteurised milk, soft cheeses and related products may have listeria bacteria, which crosses the placenta and risks stillbirth. 

Unpasteurised Dairy

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Liver products are high in vitamin A (retinol), excess of which can cause birth defects. Limit to small amounts or choose alternatives.

Liver and Organ Meats

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Foods with raw eggs, such as homemade mayonnaise, cookie dough, or certain dressings, have a salmonella risk, which can cause severe dehydration and preterm labour.

Raw Eggs

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Manage Chronic Diseases
Manage Chronic Diseases

Unheated deli meats, hot dogs, and pates can have listeria, leading to miscarriage or developmental issues in the baby. Reheat until steaming hot before eating.

Deli Meats

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com