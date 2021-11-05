Foods With Under 100 Calories

Spinach

Spinach is another low calorie leafy green loaded with vitamins and minerals. It's high in vitamin K, provitamin A, and folate, and it contains bioactive compounds important for eye health. 1-cup of spinach has only 7 calories. It can be used in several ways - make a curry of it, add it to eggs, bakes, sandwhiches, salads, etc.

Image Credit: Unsplash