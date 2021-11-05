Foods With Under 100 Calories

Image Credit: Unsplash
A balanced meal has both calorie-dense as well as low-calorie foods. It also helps make meals more filling and satisfying. Here is a list of foods with the least number of calories
A cup of apple provides only 62 calories. Besides being low in calories apples are rich in nutrients such as fibre, vitamin c and potassium and antioxidant compounds. Best eaten as a snack.
Broccoli is an extremely nutritious vegetable. A cup of broccoli provides only 54 calories and 100% of all the vitamin C a person needs in a day. Broccoli can be eaten as a snack, part of a meal and can be added to salads too.
Strawberries are quite a treat with just 53 calories per cup sliced. They are also rich in a special type of fiber pectin which helps slow digestion and keeps you fuller for longer.
This is a cruciferous vegetable that comes in a variety of colors including green, red, and white. It's commonly used in salads and fermented dishes kimchi. It is very low in calories with only 22 per cup.
An entire cucumber has about 28 calories! They're not just a popular salad ingredient but are also used to flavour water. Cucumber can also be juiced or used as snack sticks.
One large egg provides 6g proteins and 70 calories. Research shows that eggs can curb your calorie intake at your next meal too. Peppers
Spinach is another low calorie leafy green loaded with vitamins and minerals. It's high in vitamin K, provitamin A, and folate, and it contains bioactive compounds important for eye health. 1-cup of spinach has only 7 calories. It can be used in several ways - make a curry of it, add it to eggs, bakes, sandwhiches, salads, etc.
Research shows that bell peppers, available in different colours and versatile in nature, are particularly high in antioxidants, such as vitamin C and lycopene. There are only 24 calories in 1 cup (92 grams) of sliced red bell peppers.
These low-cal foods are good to taste and contain nutrients that benefit your health. But just because a food is lower in calories doesn't mean it makes a better choice than higher calorie foods.
Our body needs both to function optimally. It isn't a good idea to choose foods based simply on their calorie content.
