Foods With High Levels Of Antioxidants

Antioxidants are extremely important for the body as it helps to fight oxidative stress, preventing diseases like cancer, diabetes, and heart disease among others. Here are some foods with high antioxidant levels.
Blueberries rank among the top antioxidant-rich fruits due to their high anthocyanin content, which protects cells from damage and can improve brain health.
This leafy green is packed with vitamins A, C, K, and antioxidants like quercetin, which helps in detoxification and eye health.
Dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa provides flavonoids that help reduce inflammation and improve heart health. Choose minimally processed varieties for high antioxidant levels.
Spinach offers lutein and zeaxanthin, antioxidants that protect eyes from UV damage and promote skin health.
Rich in anthocyanins and vitamin C, red cabbage helps fight inflammation and boosts immunity.
Beets have betalains, which are potent antioxidants that lowers cancer risk and improves digestion.
Artichokes give you chlorogenic acid, which is an antioxidant that can help reduce the risks of diabetes and heart disease.
