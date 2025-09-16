Foods To Reduce Stress Levels

Image Credit: Pexels
Stress can negatively affect your overall health and well-being. Incorporating these stress-relieving foods into your diet might help.
Dark chocolate contains flavonoids, that can improve mood by increasing serotonin levels in the brain.
Chamomile tea is known for its calming properties and can help reduce anxiety and promote better sleep.
Nuts such as almonds, walnuts, and pistachios are rich in healthy fats, protein, and fibre, which can help stabilise blood sugar levels and reduce stress.
Avocados are packed with healthy fats and B vitamins that support brain health.
Blueberries are rich in antioxidants, particularly vitamin C, which can help combat stress by reducing inflammation and oxidative stress in the body.
Fatty fish like salmon are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to reduce cortisol levels.
Turmeric contains curcumin, which can help lower levels of depression and anxiety.
