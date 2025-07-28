Foods To Induce Periods


Image Credits: Pexels


Most women use hormonal pills to regulate their menstrual cycle. However, a few natural methods may help your period come faster, and therefore help regulate an irregular menstrual cycle.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C rich foods can be beneficial for inducing menstruation by stimulating estrogen and progesterone hormones.

Pineapple

Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme that may affect estrogen and other hormones, helping you induce periods.

Parsley tea

Parsley contains myristicin and apiole that may help regulate the overall menstrual cycle and stimulate menstrual flow.

Dates

Eating dates may potentially lead to uterine contractions and increase body's heat. They help regulate menstruation and also improve PMS symptoms.

Exercise

Anecdotal reports suggest that light stretching or yoga may help loosen up your abdominal muscles and induce periods.

Manage stress

Stress hormones can interfere with your menstrual cycle. 

These remedies might help induce periods. However, do not overconsume any of these foods or drinks. Seek professional help if required.

