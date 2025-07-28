Foods To Induce Periods

Image Credits: Pexels
Most women use hormonal pills to regulate their menstrual cycle. However, a few natural methods may help your period come faster, and therefore help regulate an irregular menstrual cycle.
Vitamin C rich foods can be beneficial for inducing menstruation by stimulating estrogen and progesterone hormones.
Pineapple contains bromelain, an enzyme that may affect estrogen and other hormones, helping you induce periods.
Parsley contains myristicin and apiole that may help regulate the overall menstrual cycle and stimulate menstrual flow.
Eating dates may potentially lead to uterine contractions and increase body's heat. They help regulate menstruation and also improve PMS symptoms.
Anecdotal reports suggest that light stretching or yoga may help loosen up your abdominal muscles and induce periods.
Stress hormones can interfere with your menstrual cycle.
These remedies might help induce periods. However, do not overconsume any of these foods or drinks. Seek professional help if required.
