Foods To Have In 2026 To Age Slower

Image Credit: Unsplash


Healthy ageing in 2026 is less about chasing expensive supplements and more about eating smarter, nutrient-dense foods that fight inflammation, protect cells from damage, and support hormones, gut health and metabolism as the body ages.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Berries

Berries are packed with antioxidants that protect cells from oxidative stress, a key driver of ageing.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Fermented foods

Fermented foods improve gut microbiome diversity, which research links to better immunity and slower biological ageing.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Leafy greens

High in folate, vitamin K and antioxidants that support heart, bone and cognitive health.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Nuts

Nuts provide healthy fats, vitamin E and polyphenols that protect skin and brain cells.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Legumes 

Legumes offer plant protein and fibre that help maintain muscle mass and stable blood sugar with age.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Green tea

Rich in catechins that may reduce cellular damage and support metabolic health.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Turmeric

Curcumin has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects linked to slower age-related decline.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com