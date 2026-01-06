Foods To Have In 2026 To Age Slower

Image Credit: Unsplash
Healthy ageing in 2026 is less about chasing expensive supplements and more about eating smarter, nutrient-dense foods that fight inflammation, protect cells from damage, and support hormones, gut health and metabolism as the body ages.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Berries are packed with antioxidants that protect cells from oxidative stress, a key driver of ageing.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Fermented foods improve gut microbiome diversity, which research links to better immunity and slower biological ageing.
Image Credit: Unsplash
High in folate, vitamin K and antioxidants that support heart, bone and cognitive health.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Nuts provide healthy fats, vitamin E and polyphenols that protect skin and brain cells.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Legumes offer plant protein and fibre that help maintain muscle mass and stable blood sugar with age.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Rich in catechins that may reduce cellular damage and support metabolic health.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Curcumin has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects linked to slower age-related decline.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: