Foods To Clear Sinus Post-Flu

The flu can clog your sinuses, both during and after the infection. Even after recovery, leftover inflammation, mucus buildup or secondary bacterial infections can keep your sinuses feeling blocked. Fortunately, certain foods can naturally support sinus recovery by thinning mucus.

Ginger

A natural anti-inflammatory that soothes sinus pressure and throat irritation. 

Garlic

Rich in allicin, a natural compound with antiviral and antibacterial properties, garlic helps manage sinus. 

Turmeric

The curcumin in turmeric reduces inflammation and clears nasal congestion.

Citrus fruits 

Packed with vitamin C, these strengthen your immune system and help thin mucus.

Warm broths or soups

Hot fluids keep you hydrated, loosen mucus, and ease breathing. 

Pineapple

Contains bromelain, an enzyme that reduces nasal swelling and mucus.

Probiotic foods 

 Include curd or fermented foods to restore good bacteria post-flu.

