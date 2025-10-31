Foods To Clear Sinus Post-Flu

Image Credit: Unsplash
The flu can clog your sinuses, both during and after the infection. Even after recovery, leftover inflammation, mucus buildup or secondary bacterial infections can keep your sinuses feeling blocked. Fortunately, certain foods can naturally support sinus recovery by thinning mucus.
A natural anti-inflammatory that soothes sinus pressure and throat irritation.
Rich in allicin, a natural compound with antiviral and antibacterial properties, garlic helps manage sinus.
The curcumin in turmeric reduces inflammation and clears nasal congestion.
Packed with vitamin C, these strengthen your immune system and help thin mucus.
Hot fluids keep you hydrated, loosen mucus, and ease breathing.
Contains bromelain, an enzyme that reduces nasal swelling and mucus.
Include curd or fermented foods to restore good bacteria post-flu.
