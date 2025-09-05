Foods To Boost Metabolism

Introduction

A healthy diet can help you boost metabolism, resulting in better weight loss. Here are some foods that can help speed up your metabolism.

Protein

Foods such as chicken, turkey, fish, tofu, and legumes are protein-rich and can increase your metabolic.

Green tea

Green tea contains compounds like catechins and caffeine, which can increase metabolism and help in burning fat.

Nuts and seeds

Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flaxseeds are high in healthy fats and protein, which can help boost metabolism and keep you satiated.

Coffee

Coffee contains caffeine, which could speed your metabolism. Additionally, caffeine appears to be particularly helpful in enhancing your workout performance.

Greek yogurt

Greek yogurt is high in protein, calcium, and probiotics. It helps in muscle building, boosting metabolism, and improving gut health.

Spices

Adding spices like cayenne pepper, chili, and black pepper can raise your body temperature temporarily, leading to increased calorie burning.

Water

Staying well-hydrated can temporarily boost your metabolism, especially if consumed cold, as your body uses energy to heat it up.

