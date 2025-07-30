Foods To Boost Kidney Health


Eating right can help boost your kidney health in many ways. Here are some superfoods for your kidneys.

Berries

Blueberries, strawberries, and cranberries are rich in antioxidants and vitamins. They are also low in potassium and sodium.

Apple

Apples are rich in fibre, anti-inflammatory compounds and many other essential nutrients that can boost overall health.

Cruciferous vegetables

Broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts contain important nutrients and are low in potassium.

Olive oil

Fats are essential for your health, just like other nutrients. Olive oil contains healthy fats and antioxidants.

Egg whites

A good source of protein that is low in phosphorus, making it a suitable option for people with kidney disease.

Garlic

Garlic can help reduce inflammation and lower blood pressure. It's also a flavourful alternative to salt, which is important for kidney health.

Pro tip

Drinking enough water is the simplest and most effective method to keep the kidneys in good shape.

