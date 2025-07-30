Foods To Boost Kidney Health

Image Credits: Pexels
Eating right can help boost your kidney health in many ways. Here are some superfoods for your kidneys.
Blueberries, strawberries, and cranberries are rich in antioxidants and vitamins. They are also low in potassium and sodium.
Apples are rich in fibre, anti-inflammatory compounds and many other essential nutrients that can boost overall health.
Broccoli, cauliflower, and Brussels sprouts contain important nutrients and are low in potassium.
Fats are essential for your health, just like other nutrients. Olive oil contains healthy fats and antioxidants.
A good source of protein that is low in phosphorus, making it a suitable option for people with kidney disease.
Garlic can help reduce inflammation and lower blood pressure. It's also a flavourful alternative to salt, which is important for kidney health.
Drinking enough water is the simplest and most effective method to keep the kidneys in good shape.
