Foods To Boost Immunity This Winter

In the colder months of winter, you need to consume nutrient-rich foods to boost your immune system. This will help you to safeguard yourself from seasonal diseases.
Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in Vitamin C, which helps with increasing white blood count and helps in fighting infections.n.
Spinach, fenugreek, and mustard leaves are rich in nutrients like Vitamins B, C, and K and antioxidants. These greens boost immune function and reduce inflammation.
Potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, beets, and radishes have beta-carotene, which helps keep the skin healthy and aids in digestion.
The presence of Vitamin E and antioxidants in walnuts, pumpkin seeds, almonds, and sunflower seeds makes the immune system healthy.
The ultimate dose of collagen and amino acids in bone broth improves overall immune function.
The anti-microbial ingredient wards off infections and strengthens the immune system.
The colorful blueberries, mulberries, and gooseberries reduce oxidative stress as they contain a lot of antioxidants.
