Foods To Boost Immunity This Winter

Image Credit: Freepik


In the colder months of winter, you need to consume nutrient-rich foods to boost your immune system. This will help you to safeguard yourself from seasonal diseases.

Image Credit: Freepik

Citrus Foods

Image Credit: Freepik

Oranges, lemons, and grapefruits are rich in Vitamin C, which helps with increasing white blood count and helps in fighting infections.n.

Leafy Greens

Spinach, fenugreek, and mustard leaves are rich in nutrients like Vitamins B, C, and K and antioxidants. These greens boost immune function and reduce inflammation.

Image Credit: Freepik

Potatoes, sweet potatoes, carrots, beets, and radishes have beta-carotene, which helps keep the skin healthy and aids in digestion.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Root Vegetables

Image Credit: Freepik

Nuts And Seeds

The presence of Vitamin E and antioxidants in walnuts, pumpkin seeds, almonds, and sunflower seeds makes the immune system healthy.

Image Credit: Freepik

Bone Broth

The ultimate dose of collagen and amino acids in bone broth improves overall immune function.

Image Credit: Freepik

Garlic

The anti-microbial ingredient wards off infections and strengthens the immune system.

Image Credit: Freepik

Berries

The colorful blueberries, mulberries, and gooseberries reduce oxidative stress as they contain a lot of antioxidants.

Image Credit: Freepik

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com