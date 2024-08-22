Foods To Avoid If You're Lactose Intolerant

Image Credit: Unsplash
Lactose intolerance can make it difficult to digest dairy products, leading to discomfort and digestive issues. Identifying and avoiding foods high in lactose is crucial for managing symptoms and maintaining gut health.
Cow, goat, and sheep milk contain high levels of lactose and should be avoided or replaced with lactose-free alternatives.
Soft and fresh cheeses like ricotta, cream cheese, and cottage cheese have higher lactose content compared to aged varieties.
A favourite dessert, but it's rich in lactose. Opt for lactose-free or non-dairy versions.
Though lower in lactose, it can still cause issues for some. Consider using plant-based spreads.
Regular yogurt has lactose, but some lactose-intolerant individuals may tolerate Greek yogurt due to its lower lactose content.
Found in coffee creamers and sauces, cream is high in lactose and should be substituted with lactose-free or plant-based options.
Often used in supplements, whey protein contains lactose, so choose plant-based or lactose-free alternatives.
Identify and avoid foods that you are intolerant to, such as lactose or gluten.
