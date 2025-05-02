Foods To Avoid During Pregnancy

Image Credit: Unsplash
Pregnancy calls for extra care in diet to ensure both mother and baby stay healthy. Some foods may pose risks and should be avoided.
May contain harmful bacteria like Listeria or Salmonella.
Unpasteurised dairy can lead to infections and foodborne illnesses.
Risk of Salmonella—avoid homemade mayo or uncooked batter.
Shark, swordfish, and king mackerel can harm the baby's nervous system.
Over 200mg daily may increase miscarriage risk—limit coffee and energy drinks.
Can lead to Foetal Alcohol Syndrome—completely avoid it during pregnancy.
Often high in sodium and preservatives—not ideal for mother or baby.
Some may cause contractions—always consult a doctor before use.
