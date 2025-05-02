Foods To Avoid During Pregnancy

Image Credit: Unsplash

Introduction

Pregnancy calls for extra care in diet to ensure both mother and baby stay healthy. Some foods may pose risks and should be avoided.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Undercooked Meat

May contain harmful bacteria like Listeria or Salmonella.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Unpasteurised Products

Unpasteurised dairy can lead to infections and foodborne illnesses.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Raw Eggs

Risk of Salmonella—avoid homemade mayo or uncooked batter.

Image Credit: Unsplash

High-Mercury Fish

Shark, swordfish, and king mackerel can harm the baby's nervous system.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Excess Caffeine

Over 200mg daily may increase miscarriage risk—limit coffee and energy drinks.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Alcohol

Can lead to Foetal Alcohol Syndrome—completely avoid it during pregnancy.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Processed Foods

Often high in sodium and preservatives—not ideal for mother or baby.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Herbal Teas

Some may cause contractions—always consult a doctor before use.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Unsplash

For More Stories
like this check out:
doctor.ndtv.com