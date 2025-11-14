Foods That Secretly Have Lots Of Sugar

Image Credit: Pexels
There is a diverse assortment of foods that are labelled as ‘healthy' that can have a great amount of sugar in them. Here are some of the foods that have hidden sugars in them.
The flavouring in this otherwise healthy food is added through sugar that can impact your system if consumed in large quantities.
Processed granola packets often have high amounts of added sugars to enhance flavour.
The ready-to-use salad dressings can have added sugars in them, which can sneak up even in the supposedly healthy salad preparation.
Bread, even if it is whole wheat, has added sugars that are added during baking.
Store-bought pasta sauces have added sugars in them to balance the acidity of tomatoes.
A variety of sports drinks help with rehydration but have huge amounts of added sugar in them.
The supposed healthy alternative lacks flavour, which is boosted through added sugars.
The colourful packaging of cereals often has a huge amount of added sugar, as cereals are often made addictive through this.
