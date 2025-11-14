Foods That Secretly Have Lots Of Sugar

There is a diverse assortment of foods that are labelled as ‘healthy' that can have a great amount of sugar in them. Here are some of the foods that have hidden sugars in them.

Flavoured Yoghurt

The flavouring in this otherwise healthy food is added through sugar that can impact your system if consumed in large quantities.

Granola

Processed granola packets often have high amounts of added sugars to enhance flavour.

Readymade Salad Dressings

The ready-to-use salad dressings can have added sugars in them, which can sneak up even in the supposedly healthy salad preparation.

Bread

Bread, even if it is whole wheat, has added sugars that are added during baking.

Pasta Sauces

Store-bought pasta sauces have added sugars in them to balance the acidity of tomatoes.

Sports Drinks

A variety of sports drinks help with rehydration but have huge amounts of added sugar in them.

Low-Fat Foods

The supposed healthy alternative lacks flavour, which is boosted through added sugars.

Breakfast Cereals

The colourful packaging of cereals often has a huge amount of added sugar, as cereals are often made addictive through this.

