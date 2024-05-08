Foods That Protect Your Liver 

Introduction

Our liver is responsible for many vital functions in the body like removing toxins and maintaining blood sugars. Here are some foods that are your liver's best friends 

Garlic

Garlic is an antibiotic, antifungal and an antioxidant rich  in allicin, vitamin B6, seleniumetc. Selenium in garlic triggers the liver to flush out toxins.

Herbs

Herbs like ginger, dandelion root, milk thistle, etc. support the liver and are bitter, as this activates the liver to create bile and clear out old waste.

Turmeric

Who doesn't know the miraculous benefits of this golden herb! As per studies turmeric helps in bile production and helps in detoxifying the liver.

Water

 Drinking enough water daily helps remove toxins from the body which in turn help the liver directly. 

Nuts

Nuts are rich in monosaturated and polysaturated fats, which are anti-inflammatory and protect against fat accumulation. The arginine in walnuts helps remove ammonia from body.

Leafy Vegetables

Dark leafy veggies like spinach, fenugreek, wheatgrass are rich in fibre, nitrate, potassium, magnesium, manganese, etc which support a healthy liver.

Beetroot

Beetroot is high in antioxidants and nutrients such as betalains, beatine, folate, pectin, manganese, potassium, vitamins. It helps stimulate bile flow and eases excretion.

Wholegrains

These include grains like barley, brown rice, millet, oats, etc. which are rich in fibre and hence support digestion. They help reduce fat and in liver and inflammation.

