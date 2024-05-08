Image Credit: Unsplash
Our liver is responsible for many vital functions in the body like removing toxins and maintaining blood sugars. Here are some foods that are your liver's best friends
Image Credit: Unsplash
Garlic is an antibiotic, antifungal and an antioxidant rich in allicin, vitamin B6, seleniumetc. Selenium in garlic triggers the liver to flush out toxins.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Herbs like ginger, dandelion root, milk thistle, etc. support the liver and are bitter, as this activates the liver to create bile and clear out old waste.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Who doesn't know the miraculous benefits of this golden herb! As per studies turmeric helps in bile production and helps in detoxifying the liver.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Drinking enough water daily helps remove toxins from the body which in turn help the liver directly.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Nuts are rich in monosaturated and polysaturated fats, which are anti-inflammatory and protect against fat accumulation. The arginine in walnuts helps remove ammonia from body.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Dark leafy veggies like spinach, fenugreek, wheatgrass are rich in fibre, nitrate, potassium, magnesium, manganese, etc which support a healthy liver.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Beetroot is high in antioxidants and nutrients such as betalains, beatine, folate, pectin, manganese, potassium, vitamins. It helps stimulate bile flow and eases excretion.
Image Credit: Unsplash
These include grains like barley, brown rice, millet, oats, etc. which are rich in fibre and hence support digestion. They help reduce fat and in liver and inflammation.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: