Foods That May Boost Testosterone Levels

Certain foods rich in zinc, healthy fats, and magnesium that may support testosterone production naturally. Adding them to a balanced diet can help to maintain hormone levels. Here, take a look at some of those foods.
Options like salmon provides omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D. Studies link these to higher testosterone by reducing inflammation and supporting hormone synthesis.
Whole eggs offer cholesterol, protein, vitamin D, and selenium which are essential for testosterone production, with research showing benefits from consuming yolks during training.
Options like spinach and kale are high in magnesium that boosts testosterone levels and reduces inflammation for better hormone balance.
These are packed with zinc, which is a key mineral for testosterone synthesis and prevents deficiency-related drops in levels.
These give you monounsaturated fats, vitamin B6, and folate which helps to regulate hormones and combat stress impacts on testosterone.
These have flavonoids that stimulate luteinizing hormone and protect sperm while enhancing natural testosterone output.
Flavonoids and magnesium in these act as antioxidants to lower inflammation and increase testosterone production.
