Foods That Help To Get Rid Of Inflammation

Image Credit: Unsplash


Certain foods rich in antioxidants, omega-3s, and anti-inflammatory compounds can help combat inflammation when added to your diet.

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are high in  anthocyanins and fibre. The antioxidants help neutralise free radicals and lower inflammatory markers.

Berries

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Salmon, mackerel, and sardines give omega-3 fatty acids, which the body converts into compounds that suppress inflammation and support heart health.

Fatty Fish

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

This vegetable contains sulforaphane, which is an antioxidant that reduces inflammation. It also helps in digestion.

Broccoli

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Packed with monounsaturated fats, vitamin E, and carotenoids, avocados help reduce inflammatory markers.

Avocados

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

High in lycopene, tomatoes fight inflammation and protect against cardiovascular problems.

Tomatoes

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Turmeric has curcumin which inhibits inflammatory pathways. You can pair it with black pepper for better absorption.

Turmeric

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Spinach, kale, and arugula are rich in antioxidants and vitamins that help combat chronic inflammation and improve overall cellular health.

Green Leafy Vegetables

                 Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

