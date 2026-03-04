Foods That Help To Get Rid Of Inflammation

Image Credit: Unsplash
Certain foods rich in antioxidants, omega-3s, and anti-inflammatory compounds can help combat inflammation when added to your diet.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries are high in anthocyanins and fibre. The antioxidants help neutralise free radicals and lower inflammatory markers.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Salmon, mackerel, and sardines give omega-3 fatty acids, which the body converts into compounds that suppress inflammation and support heart health.
Image Credit: Unsplash
This vegetable contains sulforaphane, which is an antioxidant that reduces inflammation. It also helps in digestion.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Packed with monounsaturated fats, vitamin E, and carotenoids, avocados help reduce inflammatory markers.
Image Credit: Unsplash
High in lycopene, tomatoes fight inflammation and protect against cardiovascular problems.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Turmeric has curcumin which inhibits inflammatory pathways. You can pair it with black pepper for better absorption.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Spinach, kale, and arugula are rich in antioxidants and vitamins that help combat chronic inflammation and improve overall cellular health.
Image Credit: Unsplash
Image Credit: Pexels
For More Stories
like this check out: