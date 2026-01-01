Foods That Can Reduce Period Cramps

Image Credit: Unsplash


Some foods are rich in anti-inflammatory compounds, magnesium, omega-3s, and other nutrients. These can help alleviate period cramps by relaxing muscles and reducing prostaglandin production. Here, check out those foods.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Fatty fish like salmon and sardines, or plant sources such as flaxseeds and walnuts, help fight inflammation linked to cramps.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Omega-3 Rich Foods

Leafy greens like spinach, almonds, and dark chocolate help ease muscle tension and spasms during menstruation.

Magnesium Sources

Image Credit: Unsplash

Calcium-Rich Options

Dairy products including yoghurt and milk, or fortified alternatives like soy milk, can reduce cramp severity and bloating.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Bananas

High in potassium and magnesium, bananas help prevent cramps by supporting muscle function and reducing bloating.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Ginger

This root acts as a natural anti-inflammatory, easing nausea and menstrual pain when consumed as tea or in meals.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Berries

Strawberries and raspberries give you vitamin C and fibre, potentially decreasing cramp frequency with daily intake.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Avocados

Packed with magnesium, potassium, and healthy fats, avocados help in relaxation and reduce overall discomfort.

Image Credit: Unsplash

Image Credit: Pexels

