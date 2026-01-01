Foods That Can Reduce Period Cramps

Image Credit: Unsplash
Some foods are rich in anti-inflammatory compounds, magnesium, omega-3s, and other nutrients. These can help alleviate period cramps by relaxing muscles and reducing prostaglandin production. Here, check out those foods.
Fatty fish like salmon and sardines, or plant sources such as flaxseeds and walnuts, help fight inflammation linked to cramps.
Leafy greens like spinach, almonds, and dark chocolate help ease muscle tension and spasms during menstruation.
Dairy products including yoghurt and milk, or fortified alternatives like soy milk, can reduce cramp severity and bloating.
High in potassium and magnesium, bananas help prevent cramps by supporting muscle function and reducing bloating.
This root acts as a natural anti-inflammatory, easing nausea and menstrual pain when consumed as tea or in meals.
Strawberries and raspberries give you vitamin C and fibre, potentially decreasing cramp frequency with daily intake.
Packed with magnesium, potassium, and healthy fats, avocados help in relaxation and reduce overall discomfort.
