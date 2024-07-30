Foods That Boost Brain Function and Memory

Introduction

Certain foods can enhance brain function and memory. Here are some top choices.

Fatty Fish

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are crucial for brain health.

Blueberries

Packed with antioxidants that protect the brain from oxidative stress.

Turmeric

Contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits.

Broccoli

High in antioxidants and vitamin K, which are beneficial for brain function.

Pumpkin Seeds

Rich in magnesium, iron, zinc, and copper, all essential for brain health.

Dark Chocolate

Contains flavonoids, caffeine, and antioxidants that improve brain function.

Nuts

Especially walnuts, which are high in DHA, a type of omega-3 fatty acid.

Oranges

High in vitamin C, which is vital for preventing mental decline.

