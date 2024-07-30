Foods That Boost Brain Function and Memory

Image Credit: Unsplash
Certain foods can enhance brain function and memory. Here are some top choices.
Rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are crucial for brain health.
Packed with antioxidants that protect the brain from oxidative stress.
Contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits.
High in antioxidants and vitamin K, which are beneficial for brain function.
Rich in magnesium, iron, zinc, and copper, all essential for brain health.
Contains flavonoids, caffeine, and antioxidants that improve brain function.
Especially walnuts, which are high in DHA, a type of omega-3 fatty acid.
High in vitamin C, which is vital for preventing mental decline.
