Image Credit: Pexels
Amino acids perform a variety of bodily processes, including muscle growth, triggering bodily chemical processes, delivering nutrients, fending off disease, and more.
Image Credit: Pexels
Low levels of amino acids can affect many different aspects of health, including immunity, digestion, depression, fertility, mental alertness and child growth.
Image Credit: Pexels
When used sparingly and in moderation, amino acids in particular are generally safe to consume daily. Here are some foods rich in amino acids.
Image Credit: Pexels
Quinoa has all nine of the essential amino acids that your body needs from food, making it a good source of fibre. It is a better source of these amino acids than other grains because it also contains more lysine than wheat or rice.
Image Credit: Unsplash
All of the necessary amino acids are present in eggs, making them a superior source of protein. According to studies, the body is more likely to use the amino acids from eggs than those from casein or soy.
Image Credit: Pexels
One 100-gram serving of cottage cheese contains a significant amount of several different amino acids, including threonine and tryptophan, and about 25% of your daily value of protein.
Image Credit: Pexels
The majority of fish varieties contain crucial micronutrients and essential amino acids. Omega-3s and amino acids are abundant in salmon.
Image Credit: Unsplash
All of the essential amino acids—17 in all—are present in mushrooms. According to one study, adding mushrooms to a diet rich in cereal can help prevent lysine deficiency.
Image Credit: Pexels
Image Credit: Pexels
For more stories
like this check out: