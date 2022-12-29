Foods One Should Eat For Good Eyesight

Image Credit: Getty
Eye health is crucial to your overall wellbeing. Some eye conditions can result in vision loss. Let's look at some healthy foods that can aid with clear vision.
Vitamin A, lutein, zeaxanthin, and zinc are all essential for maintaining eye health and are found in egg yolks. The cornea, the eye's exterior is safeguarded by vitamin A.
The orange tubers of sweet potatoes are a good source of beta carotene. Vitamin A, a substance that helps prevent dry eyes and night blindness, is created by your body from beta carotene.
Spinach is rich in potent antioxidants that can help reduce the chance of developing macular degeneration. Eating raw spinach will improve our eyes' overall health.
Lycopene, one of the several carotenoids found in tomatoes, contributes to the fruit's vivid red colour. Lycopene found in ocular tissues protects the retina and other parts of the eye from harm caused by light.
DHA and EPA are the two forms of omega-3 fatty acids your retinas require to function properly. Both are present in seafood in addition to fatty fish like salmon, tuna, and trout.
Beta-carotene, which is found in carrots, is a compound that the body transforms into vitamin A, a crucial ingredient for eye health. A severe vitamin A deficiency can result in blindness.
Fill your plate with Green leafy vegetables like spinach, kale, and collards for good vision.
