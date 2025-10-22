Foods For Post-Diwali Detox 

After days of indulgence in sweets, fried foods, and late-night celebrations, the body often feels sluggish, bloated, and tired. A gentle post-Diwali detox helps the liver flush out toxins, restores digestion, and boosts energy levels. 

Lemon water

Rich in vitamin C, lemon water helps alkalise the body and kick-starts digestion. It supports liver detox and hydrates you after festive overeating.

Coconut water

Loaded with electrolytes and antioxidants, coconut water rehydrates and helps eliminate toxins through urine.

Leafy greens

Spinach, methi, and coriander are rich in chlorophyll that helps cleanse the bloodstream. Add them to soups, dals, or smoothies for a detoxifying punch.

Turmeric milk

Curcumin in turmeric reduces inflammation and aids liver detox. A warm glass at night helps calm digestion and improve sleep.

Amla 

A powerful antioxidant, amla supports liver function and enhances immunity. You can have it as juice, murabba, or in chutneys.

Moong dal soup

Light and protein-rich, moong dal soup aids digestion while being easy on the stomach. It balances nutrition and detox after heavy festive foods.

