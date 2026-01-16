Image Credit: Unsplash
Reducing belly fat does not require extreme dieting, small, smart food swaps backed by nutrition science can lower calorie intake, improve metabolism, and support long-term fat loss.
Higher fibre keeps blood sugar stable and reduces fat storage around the waist.
Improves satiety and lowers insulin spikes linked to belly fat.
Roasted chana or makhana cuts trans fats while providing protein and fibre.
Multigrain bread provides slower digestion which helps control hunger and abdominal fat gain.
Plain water or infused water reduces hidden sugar calories that promote visceral fat.
Sprouts or boiled legumes improve gut health and fat metabolism.
Fresh fruit or small portion of dark chocolate satisfies cravings with fewer empty calories.
