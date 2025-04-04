Food Options For Healthy Eyes

Image Credit: Unsplash
Good eyesight isn't just about genetics, it's also about nutrition. A well-balanced diet can help prevent vision problems and age-related degeneration.
Rich in beta-carotene, they help produce vitamin A for clear vision.
Spinach and kale contain lutein and zeaxanthin, vital for retinal health.
Egg yolks are packed with antioxidants that prevent cataracts and macular damage.
Vitamin C in oranges and lemons strengthens eye blood vessels.
A handful provides vitamin E, which protects against free-radical damage.
Loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, fish helps combat dry eye syndrome.
Their high vitamin A content supports low-light vision and prevents dryness.
These boost vitamin C intake and support blood vessels in the eyes.
