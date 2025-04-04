Food Options For Healthy Eyes

Introduction

Good eyesight isn't just about genetics, it's also about nutrition. A well-balanced diet can help prevent vision problems and age-related degeneration. 

Carrots

Rich in beta-carotene, they help produce vitamin A for clear vision.

Leafy Greens

Spinach and kale contain lutein and zeaxanthin, vital for retinal health.

Eggs

Egg yolks are packed with antioxidants that prevent cataracts and macular damage.

Citrus Fruits

Vitamin C in oranges and lemons strengthens eye blood vessels.

Almonds

A handful provides vitamin E, which protects against free-radical damage.

Fish

Loaded with omega-3 fatty acids, fish helps combat dry eye syndrome.

Sweet Potatoes

Their high vitamin A content supports low-light vision and prevents dryness.

Red Capsicum

These boost vitamin C intake and support blood vessels in the eyes.

