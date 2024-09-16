Follow This Balanced Diet For Senior Citizens

Image Credit: Unsplash
Maintaining a balanced diet is crucial for senior citizens to support their health, energy levels, and overall well-being. As the body ages, nutritional needs change, and following a tailored diet can help seniors stay active and prevent chronic conditions. Here's a balanced diet plan specifically designed for senior citizens.
Whole grains like oats, brown rice, and whole wheat bread are rich in fibre, which supports digestion and helps regulate cholesterol and blood sugar levels.
Include lean proteins such as chicken, fish, beans, and legumes to maintain muscle mass and prevent age-related muscle loss.
Drinking plenty of water and including hydrating foods like cucumbers, melons, and soups can help prevent dehydration, which is more common in the elderly.
Incorporate sources of healthy fats such as avocados, olive oil, and nuts to protect the heart and support cognitive function.
Ensure daily intake of calcium-rich foods like dairy products, fortified plant-based milks, and green leafy vegetables. Vitamin D supplements or sunlight exposure also help maintain bone density.
Aim for a variety of colourful fruits and vegetables to get essential vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber, promoting good digestion and overall health.
Eating smaller, frequent meals throughout the day can help manage appetite, improve energy levels, and prevent issues like acid reflux.
