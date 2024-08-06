Follow These Hygiene Tips for Oral Care

Image Credit: Unsplash
Oral hygiene is essential for maintaining healthy teeth and gums. Follow these tips for optimal oral care.
Use fluoride toothpaste and brush for at least two minutes, covering all tooth surfaces.
Flossing removes food particles and plaque between teeth, preventing gum disease and cavities.
An antiseptic mouthwash can help reduce bacteria and freshen breath.
Change your toothbrush every three to four months or sooner if bristles are frayed.
Visit the dentist every six months for cleanings and check-ups to catch any issues early.
Reduce intake of sugary snacks and drinks that can lead to tooth decay.
Smoking and chewing tobacco can cause gum disease, tooth decay, and oral cancer.
Water helps wash away food particles and keeps your mouth hydrated.
