Follow These Hygiene Tips for Oral Care

Introduction

Oral hygiene is essential for maintaining healthy teeth and gums. Follow these tips for optimal oral care.

Brush Twice Daily

Use fluoride toothpaste and brush for at least two minutes, covering all tooth surfaces.

Floss Daily

Flossing removes food particles and plaque between teeth, preventing gum disease and cavities.

Use Mouthwash

An antiseptic mouthwash can help reduce bacteria and freshen breath.

Replace Your Toothbrush

Change your toothbrush every three to four months or sooner if bristles are frayed.

Dental Check-Ups

Visit the dentist every six months for cleanings and check-ups to catch any issues early.

Limit Sugary Foods

Reduce intake of sugary snacks and drinks that can lead to tooth decay.

Avoid Tobacco

Smoking and chewing tobacco can cause gum disease, tooth decay, and oral cancer.

Drink Plenty of Water

Water helps wash away food particles and keeps your mouth hydrated.

