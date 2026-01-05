Fitness: Signs Of Overtraining

Image Credit: Unsplash
There is a thin line between high-intensity training and overtraining. Through recognising early red flags, your long-term health and fitness can be preserved.
Studies suggest that a persistent drop in output despite high training volume is an indicator of overtraining.
A sign of overtraining can be when your morning pulse is consistently higher than usual, signalling that the nervous system may be stuck in a fight-or-flight mode.
An excessive amount of the stress hormone cortisol can leave you feeling anxious, irritable, or completely unmotivated to exercise.
When people feel physically exhausted throughout the day yet find themselves tossing and turning all night, overtraining may be a potential cause.
Muscle aches that last more than 72 hours or frequent tingling injuries suggest that the body has lost the ability to repair itself.
Catching every office cold or cough that just won't go away could be due to a blunted immune response.
If there is a lack of concentration at work or in school, slowed reaction times in daily tasks may be due to overtraining.
