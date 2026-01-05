Fitness: Signs Of Overtraining

There is a thin line between high-intensity training and overtraining. Through recognising early red flags, your long-term health and fitness can be preserved.

Decreased Physical Performance

Studies suggest that a persistent drop in output despite high training volume is an indicator of overtraining.

​Elevated Resting Heart Rate

A sign of overtraining can be when your morning pulse is consistently higher than usual, signalling that the nervous system may be stuck in a fight-or-flight mode.

​Persistent Mood Disturbances

An excessive amount of the stress hormone cortisol can leave you feeling anxious, irritable, or completely unmotivated to exercise.

​Poor Sleep Quality

When people feel physically exhausted throughout the day yet find themselves tossing and turning all night, overtraining may be a potential cause.

​Molecular Stress Reduction

Muscle aches that last more than 72 hours or frequent tingling injuries suggest that the body has lost the ability to repair itself.

​Chronic Muscle Soreness

​Suppressed Immune Function

Catching every office cold or cough that just won't go away could be due to a blunted immune response.

​Brain Fog

If there is a lack of concentration at work or in school, slowed reaction times in daily tasks may be due to overtraining.

