Fit But Bloated? These Drinks Can Help

Flat stomach but still feeling bloated? Even a healthy person who works out and eats right can feel bloated due to digestive issues. Fortunately, certain foods can reduce bloating and gas and boost your digestion. We share drinks that can reduce bloating and improve digestion.
Apple cider vinegar helps balance the good and bad bacteria in your gut. The bad gut in what causes excess gas in the stomach.
While the lemon can help reduce the bloating by boosting digestion, ginger provides anti-inflammatory effect.
Fennel tea can help reduce boating and also boost digestion. Prepare it by boiling a tsp in water, strain and enjoy.
Peppermint tea can help ease the pain in your muscles of the gastrointestinal tract. It also reduces bloating.
A detox water infused with cucumber can do wonders. Cucumber is a natural diuretic and reduce water retention & bloating.
Coconut water helps replenish your body with electrolytes which in response regulates fluid levels and reduces bloating.
The antioxidant qualities of green tea are a great help in reducing bloating. It also reduce inflammation.
